Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,970 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,304,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,724,000 after purchasing an additional 432,696 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth about $266,519,000. Anatole Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Anatole Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,662,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,552,000 after buying an additional 294,057 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 181.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,418,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,111,000 after buying an additional 2,205,548 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Pinduoduo by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,064,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,670,000 after buying an additional 717,587 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. 86 Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

