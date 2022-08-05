PayPal Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PayPal in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,371,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 128,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,151,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

