OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the savings and loans company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for OceanFirst Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

OceanFirst Financial Increases Dividend

OCFC stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OceanFirst Financial

In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,069.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.91 per share, with a total value of $198,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,806.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanFirst Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

