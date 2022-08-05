Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 13.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $48,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Nucor by 45.0% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Nucor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $134.25 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.