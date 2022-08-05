National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP)

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$77.01 million.
5N Plus Stock Down 2.7 %
VNP stock opened at C$1.78 on Friday. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$1.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of C$157.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.23.
Insider Transactions at 5N Plus
In other 5N Plus news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$337,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,092,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,824,605. In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.65 per share, with a total value of C$288,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,444,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,383,095. Also, Director Luc Bertrand bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$337,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,092,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,824,605. Insiders have purchased 525,000 shares of company stock valued at $744,350 over the last quarter.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
