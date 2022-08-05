MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 102.8% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in Airbnb by 19.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $2,160,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,052.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 263,703 shares in the company, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock valued at $59,771,495. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $119.22 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $212.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. The company has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.15, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.97.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.