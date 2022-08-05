MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases Shares of 455 Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $3,891,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 59,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $60.76 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 20.06%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,934,633. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.60.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

