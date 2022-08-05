Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $20.30 Per Share

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Markel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $20.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $20.24. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Markel’s current full-year earnings is $71.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $21.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $19.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $26.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $22.65 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $23.64 EPS.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $19.14 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKL. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,550.00.

Markel stock opened at $1,181.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,302.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,329.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Markel has a 1-year low of $1,171.01 and a 1-year high of $1,519.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Markel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,887,262. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel bought 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

