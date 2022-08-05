LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $222.06 and last traded at $220.57, with a volume of 13677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $217.06.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LPLA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,245,371.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $8,206,024.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,247 shares of company stock valued at $14,822,792 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.46. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.