LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives $37.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.40.
Several research firms recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
Insider Activity
In other LendingClub news, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $75,994.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,325 shares of company stock valued at $516,831 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LendingClub
LendingClub Price Performance
Shares of NYSE LC opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.01.
LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The company had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
About LendingClub
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.
