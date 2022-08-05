Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Receives $8.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LTCH. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Latch in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Latch in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Latch Stock Performance

Latch stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Latch has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $14.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Latch

Latch ( NASDAQ:LTCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Latch had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 356.40%. Equities analysts predict that Latch will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Latch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Latch by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Latch during the fourth quarter worth $3,662,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Latch by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

