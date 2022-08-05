Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 95 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 17 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total value of $70,710.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $604,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock worth $11,646,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.58. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.