L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $799,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 307,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,601,000 after acquiring an additional 248,743 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

LHX stock opened at $237.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.55. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LHX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Further Reading

