Kira Makagon Sells 30,000 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Stock

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) Director Kira Makagon sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,010.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Calix Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $58.81 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Calix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CALX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Calix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Calix by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 503,641 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,194,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Calix by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,994 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Calix by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 25,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,871 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.