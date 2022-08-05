Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) PT Raised to $275.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $245.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.62. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $157.81 and a 52-week high of $248.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares in the company, valued at $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Stories

