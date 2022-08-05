Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Kforce in a report issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Kforce’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 45.18%. The business had revenue of $436.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KFRC. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kforce has a 52-week low of $55.94 and a 52-week high of $81.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce in the second quarter valued at $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Kforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

