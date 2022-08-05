KeyCorp Weighs in on PGT Innovations, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for PGT Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $406.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.73 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PGTI. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE PGTI opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at PGT Innovations

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,178,467.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,368,638 shares in the company, valued at $30,178,467.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Andrew Keller sold 4,746 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $104,174.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 54,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,746 shares of company stock worth $262,335. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,892,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,983,000 after purchasing an additional 84,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,368,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,576,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after buying an additional 40,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its position in PGT Innovations by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 946,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

