KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for NorthWestern in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

NWE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America cut shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.86.

NorthWestern Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern

Shares of NWE opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.64 and a 200-day moving average of $58.72. NorthWestern has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 108.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in NorthWestern by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

