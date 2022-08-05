John P. Bayne, Jr. Sells 5,575 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Corning Stock Performance

Corning stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 196,365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 12.4% in the second quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 57,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,586 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 22,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 153.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. UBS Group reduced their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

