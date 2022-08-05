John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Holdings Boosted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.02% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $8,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 37,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $59.93.

