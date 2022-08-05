Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $71.25.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 19,601 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.