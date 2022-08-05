Jay Farner Purchases 20,500 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $199,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,427,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,315,368.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner bought 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, for a total transaction of $199,680.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner acquired 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner bought 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner purchased 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner acquired 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $199,815.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Jay Farner acquired 23,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

Rocket Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:RKT opened at $10.29 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after buying an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,558,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,330,000 after buying an additional 1,030,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,298,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,183,000 after buying an additional 934,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,947,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

About Rocket Companies

(Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.