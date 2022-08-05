iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IBB stock opened at $130.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
