Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $919,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $118.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,584 shares of company stock valued at $11,646,684. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

