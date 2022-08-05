Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) PT Raised to C$229.00 at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$206.00 to C$229.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.89 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IFC. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$227.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$208.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$216.00 to C$219.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$207.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intact Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$214.21.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.0 %

TSE IFC opened at C$189.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$182.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$180.95. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$158.00 and a 12 month high of C$191.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 12.9300005 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.