Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 14,799 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $222,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,540,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,656 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

