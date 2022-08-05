Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 14,799 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Michael D. Hughes sold 14,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $222,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 968,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,540,336.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
ChargePoint Stock Performance
NYSE CHPT opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. The firm had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
