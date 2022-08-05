IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 7,109 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $137.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

