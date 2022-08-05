Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Home Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:HBCP opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94. The company has a market capitalization of $324.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 7.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 47.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.