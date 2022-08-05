Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 203,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 32,760 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 475,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 23,483 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 42.5% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 127,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 3,034,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,702,000 after acquiring an additional 542,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 275.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 131,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 96,487 shares in the last quarter.
Heron Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ HRTX opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $12.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $13.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
About Heron Therapeutics
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Further Reading
