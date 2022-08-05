Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Director John Tartol Purchases 5,000 Shares

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) Director John Tartol acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.27 per share, with a total value of $126,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,603.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HLF stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.12. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,346,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

