Grimes & Company Inc. Takes Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,737,054,000 after buying an additional 1,030,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,464,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,902,000 after purchasing an additional 174,932 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,385,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.70.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $295.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $298.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

