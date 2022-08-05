Grimes & Company Inc. Takes $162,000 Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Enstar Group LTD lifted its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,865,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,048 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 875,252 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,878,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,551,000 after acquiring an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,112,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after acquiring an additional 416,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

