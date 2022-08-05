Grimes & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWS. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,561,000 after acquiring an additional 834,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,256,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,900,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4,531.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 292,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,756,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $98.36 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.