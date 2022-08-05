Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,191 Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $8,959,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1,142.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 139,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 128,321 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,139,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albireo Pharma Price Performance

ALBO opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $6.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 72.02% and a negative return on equity of 73.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Albireo Pharma Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

