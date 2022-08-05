Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,771 iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iSpecimen Stock Performance
Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 14.73. iSpecimen Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $28.98.
iSpecimen Profile
iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.
