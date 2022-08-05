Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases Shares of 34,771 iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC)

Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Separately, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSpecimen during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

iSpecimen Stock Performance

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.73 and a current ratio of 14.73. iSpecimen Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

iSpecimen Profile

iSpecimen ( NASDAQ:ISPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. iSpecimen had a negative net margin of 69.07% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%.

(Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.