Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 7,741 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Hudson Technologies worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 84,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 22,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $215,110.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,279.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,385.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,463. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

HDSN opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $10.76.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $84.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 100.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

