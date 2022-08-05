Grimes & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,223,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 320,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,300,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter.

VanECk BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD opened at $16.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

