Grimes & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 12.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Innoviva by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Innoviva during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter.

Innoviva Price Performance

INVA stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $995.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva Company Profile

INVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

