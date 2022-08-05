Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 911 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.68.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.30, for a total transaction of $3,405,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at $32,378,868.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,413,626.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,254 shares of company stock worth $45,899,243. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $274.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $296.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.



