Grimes & Company Inc. Acquires 7,085 Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 171,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.31. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $14.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.21% and a negative return on equity of 145.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

