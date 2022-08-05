Gibson Energy Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gibson Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.25.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$24.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$21.43 and a twelve month high of C$27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 242.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.00.

In related news, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total value of C$6,298,804.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25. In related news, Director Marshall L. Mcrae sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.31, for a total value of C$62,476.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,283 shares in the company, valued at C$79,809.73. Also, Director Steven R. Spaulding sold 241,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.09, for a total transaction of C$6,298,804.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 353,425 shares in the company, valued at C$9,220,858.25. Insiders have sold 343,996 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,281 over the last ninety days.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

