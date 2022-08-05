General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,533 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,507,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,288 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $802,201,000 after buying an additional 13,676,219 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,800,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $750,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,443 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,435,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on GM. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.94.

General Motors stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.61.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

