FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Sterling Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $751.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

