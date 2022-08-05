FY2022 EPS Estimates for SoFi Technologies, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SoFi Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.48). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SOFI. Wedbush decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

SOFI stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $24.65. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOFI. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $207,873,000. DCM International VI Ltd. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $185,092,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087,917 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $18,467,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2,626.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,831,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 53,540 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.58 per share, for a total transaction of $298,753.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,904,088.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $274,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

