FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dream Industrial REIT Raised by National Bank Financial (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.88.
Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$1.49. The company had revenue of C$87.43 million for the quarter.
Dream Industrial REIT Stock Performance
Dream Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of C$8.08 and a 52 week high of C$9.49.
Dream Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.
Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile
Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.
