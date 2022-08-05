FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) Raised by Analyst

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aptose Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). The consensus estimate for Aptose Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:APTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.03.

Separately, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of APS stock opened at C$1.08 on Friday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 9.83 and a quick ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.61 million and a P/E ratio of -1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

