FY2022 EPS Estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:AND)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$148.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.60 million.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
