Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.64.

NYSE:FTV opened at $65.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. Fortive has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $79.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.62.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 42,984 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Fortive by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

