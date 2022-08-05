Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:F opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.13.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Snider Financial Group raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $119,135,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $108,211,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

