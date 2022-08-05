Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Flushing Financial in a report released on Tuesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Flushing Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 13.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS.

Flushing Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.71. Flushing Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Flushing Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $277,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,175.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $110,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,175.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

